Missouri patrol finds about $491,000 in likely drug money

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

Federal authorities are working to seize more than $491,000 of suspected drug money found during a traffic stop by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration alleges the money was meant for illegal drugs, or was proceeds from an illegal drug deal.

The Kansas City Star reports the traffic stop occurred in May on Interstate 35 in Daviess County.

Documents filed in federal court say the DEA told a patrol sergeant that a tractor-trailer registered in Oklahoma might be involved in drug-trafficking. The sergeant stopped the truck and a search found plastic bags containing money in a gas can strapped behind the truck's cab. More money was found in plastic jugs in a storage compartment.

The driver was released because he didn't claim ownership of the money.

