Experts increase safety measures as record number of travelers depart for Thanksgiving

Travel experts are expecting to see a record broken as people hit the roads and the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Many in the metro are packing their bags to head out of town for Thanksgiving.

But depending on when people are leaving, getting to their destination may be more of a process.

Kansas City International Airport expects to see nearly 500,000 travelers.

They say the slowest day will be Thanksgiving Day, with the busiest being the Sunday, after the holiday.

Officials expect about 40,000 people on Sunday alone. That’s why they are asking travelers to check-in at home to avoid long lines. They also advise that travelers arrive 90 minutes early, especially for those checking a bag.

For those picking people up, officials ask that drivers not park on the terminal curb. They say the airport will be ticketing and towing those drivers.

With so much travel on the roads and by plane, AAA says they haven’t seen such a high volume of travelers in 12 years!

For those staying on the road for the holidays, law enforcement officers will be keeping an extra close eye out for impaired drivers.

Officials say the Thanksgiving season sees more crashes due to impaired drivers than the super bowl.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says starting Monday, they will be footing the overtime bill for officers throughout the state.

KDoT officials say they see an average of 250 people arrested for driving under the influence each week. They expect that number to rise during the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Officers will also be looking out for anyone not wearing a seatbelt, especially children.

The increased patrols will run until Sunday.

