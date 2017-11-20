Crash knocks down live power lines near 71st St, Santa Fe in Overland Park

The fire brought down power lines which sent sparks shooting across the street and into people's yards. (KCTV5)

A vehicle that hit a power pole sparked an electrical fire and left live power lines in the road early Monday morning.

It happened at about 5:10 a.m. as the car hit a pole on 71st Street near Santa Fe Drive.

Police say a car hit a utility pole, causing a transformer to catch fire. The fire brought down power lines which sent sparks shooting across the street and into people's yards.

Kansas City Power and Light says 23 homes in the area are without power.

This is a developing story.

