Crash knocks down live power lines near 71st St, Santa Fe in Overland Park

A substitute teacher was driving down Shawnee Mission Parkway on Friday evening when someone opened fire shattering his car window and leaving him thankful to be alive.
It has been more than a year since 10-year-old was killed on the Verruckt waterslide at Schlitterbahn, but the slide he died on still stands today.
Canadian woman was sentenced to three years in prison after her 7-year-old son died from a treatable throat infection.
A young boy who was nearly choked to death by his own father gets a happy ending to his story, for himself and his siblings.
Federal investigators say an undercover ATF investigation into the murder of a 3-year-old boy discovered a group of armed drug users secretly selling stolen guns in Kansas City.
Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead in a Kansas City, Kansas laundromat on Saturday.
The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed two people and hospitalized one on Saturday. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on 45 Highway near the Westside Drive intersection, which is north of Iatan. The initial investigation revealed that a silver 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis was headed northbound in the southbound lane, trying to pass someone, when it crashed head-on into a 2007 Toyota Rav 4 that was headed southbound. The Marquis' driver a...
Love it or hate it, Black Friday is arriving earlier than ever.
A woman whose pickup truck displays an expletive-filled message to President Donald Trump and his supporters, may sue the suburban Houston sheriff who called her out.
An Ohio prison inmate claims in a federal lawsuit his civil rights have been violated by the repeated cutting of his dreadlocks.
