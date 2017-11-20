Safety tips you need to know if deep-frying a turkey

Fried or baked? It's the great turkey debate. However, tossing your turkey into a deep fryer can be intimidating and dangerous. (Graphicstock/AP)

Fried or baked? It's the great turkey debate.

However, tossing your turkey into a deep fryer can be intimidating and dangerous.

Paula Griffin has worked at Niece’s at 64th Street and Troost Avenue for 20 years.

The restaurant allows customers to bring in turkeys for Thanksgiving. Griffin and her team will fry them up and send it back home with you for your meal.

“Last year, we had over 72,” she said.

And the best part is you don't have to do any of the dirty work.

Griffin says most people do it to avoid this fires, explosions and burns.

“All kind of things can go wrong when you are doing it at home,” Griffin said.

So, if you are cooking your own turkey at home, Griffin says listen to her advice.

“You do not want to (fry your turkey) in your kitchen. Always choose a safe location,” she said.

Firefighters say fry your bird on an open-air patio or driveway far from the house where flames won't spread. And don't do it on a deck.

Oil will go everywhere and then the deck will catch on fire. Then it will get into the soffits of the house and you can lose your whole home.

Also, do not overfill your oil. Check the temperature frequently and always keep it between 325 and 350 degrees.

Finally, always defrost and thaw the bird before putting it in the fryer.

If you follow these rules, Griffin says it should come out looking great.

Last year, firefighters responded to nearly 1,800 fires on Thanksgiving. That was more than three times the amount of a normal day.

So, if you don't want to tackle the frying yourself, Niece’s is accepting orders until 8 p.m. Monday, and you can pick your own turkey up in time for your Thanksgiving meal.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.