Man hospitalized after retirement community catches fire in KCK

A Kansas City, KS, retirement community had to be evacuated and one man was taken to the hospital after a fire early Monday morning.

The flames started at about 12:15 a.m. on the fourth floor of the Cross-Lines Retirement Center, located at 3100 Powell Avenue.

The man who lived in the room where the fire started was taken to an area hospital. One caregiver said he was covered in soot and was carried out on a stretcher. Fire officials had to break through the man’s window to get him out.

All other residents were safely evacuated but firefighters had their hands full as many living there have oxygen tanks.

Caregiver Rita Williams first smelled the smoke and says she opened the door to a wall of it.

Williams says the challenge was most people in the facility are elderly and may have oxygen tanks they needed.

“It was a real big task," Williams said. "What we had to do was get them out, first go in there and get their oxygen tanks. Some of them have tanks, some of them have the portable oxygen things we had to make sure we got those and got them on them.”

A second alarm was sounded to help with the evacuations.

Juanita Couch lives across from the unit where the fire started and was the first person to escape the building. She had to be hooked up to oxygen due to smoke inhalation.

"I have congestive heart failure and I was having trouble breathing so they put me on oxygen for a little while,” Couch said. “Oh, it’s really scary, but thank God my daughter brought me up here to Kansas City so she can be close by.”

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital due to dehydration but is expected to be okay.

