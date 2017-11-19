Officials concerned about Lawrence's contaminated water - KCTV5

Officials concerned about Lawrence's contaminated water

(KCTV5) (KCTV5)

Officials with a water district downstream from Lawrence are concerned about the short notice they received regarding the city's release of nitrogen-contaminated water into the Kansas River.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has authorized the city to release up to 30 million gallons of nitrogen-contaminated water over the next few months.

It is part of a plan to clean up the former Farmland Industries fertilizer plant in eastern Lawrence.

The authorization was given a few weeks ago, but a spokeswoman for independent public water district WaterOne says neither the department nor the city notified the district at that time.

An official with the department's Bureau of Water says they didn't notify the district because the impact on water quality wasn't considered an issue.

  • Charles Manson, leader of murderous cult, dead at 83

    Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America after orchestrating the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, has died.

  • Two 23-year-olds from KC killed in crash on 45 Highway in Platte County

    The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed two people and hospitalized one on Saturday. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on 45 Highway near the Westside Drive intersection, which is north of Iatan. The initial investigation revealed that a silver 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis was headed northbound in the southbound lane, trying to pass someone, when it crashed head-on into a 2007 Toyota Rav 4 that was headed southbound. The Marquis’ driver a...More >
  • Station: Video shows nurses laughing as 89-year-old dies

    An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.

