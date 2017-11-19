Police standoff over in the 8200 block of NW Prairie View Road

UPDATE: The standoff has ended. The man surrendered to officers and will be transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are in a standoff with an armed and suicidal person in the 8200 block of NW Prairie View Road.

Kansas City police say traffic may be restricted temporarily along NW Prairie View Road.

The address is south of Zona Rosa.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.