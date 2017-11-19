Police standoff over in the 8200 block of NW Prairie View Road

Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America after orchestrating the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, has died.More >
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.More >
Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead in a Kansas City, Kansas laundromat on Saturday.More >
The internet is not happy. Why? Because a little kid allegedly destroyed $1,300 worth of makeup.More >
Police are in a standoff with an armed and suicidal person in the 8200 block of NW Prairie View Road. Kansas City police say traffic may be restricted temporarily along NW Prairie View Road. The address is south of Zona Rosa.More >
President Donald Trump, responding to comments from the father one of the recently released UCLA basketball players, tweeted Sunday "I should left them in jail."More >
U.S. military personnel in Okinawa have been restricted to base and banned from drinking alcohol after a Marine was arrested over a crash that killed a Japanese man.More >
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during most of U.S. anthem and stood for the Mexican anthem before their game against the Patriots at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.More >
