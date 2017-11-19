Olathe police investigate after robber forces way into apartment complex

Police say a man wearing a mask forced his way Sunday morning into an apartment in the 16600 block of West 139th Street.

The suspect entered the apartment complex just before 3:30 a.m.

He stole several items and struck someone inside with a weapon, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital.

If you have information about the case, contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.