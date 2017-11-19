President Trump on UCLA players: "I should have left them in jail"

President Donald Trump, responding to comments from the father one of the recently released UCLA basketball players, tweeted Sunday "I should left them in jail."

LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo Ball, questioned the role Trump played in the release.

"What was he over there for? Don't tell me nothing," Ball said to ESPN during an interview on Friday. "Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out."

Early Sunday afternoon, Trump responded.

"Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal," Trump tweeted. "I should have left them in jail!

Ball, along with Kansas City, KS native Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of shoplifting from a store in China.

After being released, the players thanked Trump during a press conference.

They have been suspended indefinitely.

