Two 23-year-olds from KC killed in crash on 45 Highway in Platte County

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed two people and hospitalized one on Saturday.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on 45 Highway near the Westside Drive intersection, which is north of Iatan.

The initial investigation revealed that a silver 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis was headed northbound in the southbound lane, trying to pass someone, when it crashed head-on into a 2007 Toyota Rav 4 that was headed southbound.

The Marquis’ driver and passenger both died in the crash. They were both 23-year-old men from Kansas City.

An 18-year-old woman from Atchison, Kansas was driving the Rav 4. She was flown to the hospital, but her injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

A third vehicle was struck as a result of the crash, but no one in that vehicle was injured.

The authorities believe that alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

