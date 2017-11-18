Police release identities of two Kansas City men killed in Platte County wreck

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed two people and hospitalized one on Saturday.

Police on Monday said the two people killed were Joshua Lindsay and Andrew E. Davidson, both of Kansas City.

They were both 23-year-old men. Lindsay was the driver of the vehicle while Davidson was the passenger.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on 45 Highway near the Westside Drive intersection, which is north of Iatan.

The initial investigation revealed that a silver 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis was headed northbound in the southbound lane, trying to pass someone, when it crashed head-on into a 2007 Toyota Rav 4 that was headed southbound.

An 18-year-old woman from Atchison, Kansas was driving the Rav 4. She was flown to the hospital, but her injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

A third vehicle was struck as a result of the crash, but no one in that vehicle was injured.

The authorities believe that alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

