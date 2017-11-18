Teenager is shot, killed at KCK laundromat - KCTV5

Teenager is shot, killed at KCK laundromat

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
Two JC Harmon students and their father dropped off a stuffed animal at the laundromat. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV) Two JC Harmon students and their father dropped off a stuffed animal at the laundromat. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed at a laundromat in the 2400 block of S. 34th Street. 

Officers went to the area on a call that came in at about 7:15 a.m., which said someone had been shot.

When they arrived, they found a teenager who had died from apparent gunshot wounds. 

Police say the shooting happened last night, but that the teenager's body wasn't discovered until this morning. 

The incident is still being investigated by the KCKPD's Criminal Investigations Division. Police have spoken to some of the other businesses to try and find out what happened. 

A JC Harmon student and her family left a stuffed animal outside the laundromat on Saturday afternoon. 

Police have not released the teenager's name, but the student said that he was a friend from school and that he worked at the laundromat. 

"This is his job," Elizabeth Walters said. "I don't understand how this happened. We are completely confused. He was an amazing guy and he didn't deserve this."

Other laundromat employees were there in the afternoon and told KCTV5 News that the owner is not commenting on the shooting at this time. 

Police are asking anyone who was at the laundromat between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday to call 913-573-6030 and talk to a detective. You can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.