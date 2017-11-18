Teenager is shot, killed at KCK laundromat

Two JC Harmon students and their father dropped off a stuffed animal at the laundromat. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV)

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed at a laundromat in the 2400 block of S. 34th Street.

Officers went to the area on a call that came in at about 7:15 a.m., which said someone had been shot.

When they arrived, they found a teenager who had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say the shooting happened last night, but that the teenager's body wasn't discovered until this morning.

The incident is still being investigated by the KCKPD's Criminal Investigations Division. Police have spoken to some of the other businesses to try and find out what happened.

A JC Harmon student and her family left a stuffed animal outside the laundromat on Saturday afternoon.

Police have not released the teenager's name, but the student said that he was a friend from school and that he worked at the laundromat.

"This is his job," Elizabeth Walters said. "I don't understand how this happened. We are completely confused. He was an amazing guy and he didn't deserve this."

Other laundromat employees were there in the afternoon and told KCTV5 News that the owner is not commenting on the shooting at this time.

Police are asking anyone who was at the laundromat between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday to call 913-573-6030 and talk to a detective. You can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Two JC Harmon students and their dad just dropped off this stuffed animal at the laundromat where a teenager was shot and killed this morning. They said he was a classmate. pic.twitter.com/Tmrjlbp6yn — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) November 18, 2017

More teenagers just dropped off some things at the Laundromat. pic.twitter.com/nxQoY7cf9j — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) November 18, 2017

Important update--KCKPD says the teen was shot last night and was not found until this morning. Officers asking for assistance finding people who were at the laundromat last night. https://t.co/A4aZ7QJJ1y — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) November 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.