Friends remember 15-year-old found shot, killed inside Kansas City, KS laundromat

Two JC Harmon students and their father dropped off a stuffed animal at the laundromat. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV)

Loved ones have identified the victim as 15-year-old December Htoo. (Submitted)

UPDATE, 5:42 p.m. - Kansas City, KS police are looking for individuals who were inside two vehicles.

Police say they are not considered suspects at this time, but they believe they could help move the case along.

NEW: Kansas City, KS police are looking for the owners of these cars in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old teen. Police say they are not believed to be suspects at this time.



ORIGINAL STORY

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed at a laundromat in the 2400 block of S. 34th Street.

Loved ones have identified the victim as 15-year-old December Htoo.

Officers went to the area on a call that came in about 7:15 a.m. Saturday which said someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found December who had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say the shooting happened Friday night, but that the teenager's body wasn't discovered until Saturday morning.

The incident is still being investigated by the KCKPD's Criminal Investigations Division. Police have spoken to some of the other businesses to try and find out what happened.

A JC Harmon student and her family left a stuffed animal outside the laundromat and prayed on Saturday afternoon. Later in the evening, a group of teenagers left candles.

Fellow students say December worked part-time at the laundromat.

"This is his job," Elizabeth Walters said. "I don't understand how this happened. We are completely confused. He was an amazing guy and he didn't deserve this. He tried to help everyone. I have no words. We just wanted to bring something out here to let him know everyone misses him."

Misty Cox used to work with the victim at the laundromat. The item she chose to leave in memory was her lanyard.

"I just wanted to let them know I'm praying and thinking for their family and the owners of the laundromat and the community," she said.

Cox said she still does her laundry at Maple Hill every week and always looked forward to talking December.

"He was a hardworking young man and he'd give you the shirt off of his back," she said.

Laundromat employees were there in the afternoon and told KCTV5 News that the owner is not commenting on the shooting at this time.

Cox, like many, hopes that police will be able to find whoever killed him.

Police are asking anyone who was at the laundromat between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday to call 913-573-6030 and talk to a detective. You can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

"I just think all this nonsense going on in the community lately needs to stop," Cox said.

The Kansas City, Kansas school district said they are bringing in grief counselors to talk to students on Monday.

Two JC Harmon students and their dad just dropped off this stuffed animal at the laundromat where a teenager was shot and killed this morning. They said he was a classmate. pic.twitter.com/Tmrjlbp6yn — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) November 18, 2017

More teenagers just dropped off some things at the Laundromat. pic.twitter.com/nxQoY7cf9j — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) November 18, 2017

Important update--KCKPD says the teen was shot last night and was not found until this morning. Officers asking for assistance finding people who were at the laundromat last night. https://t.co/A4aZ7QJJ1y — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) November 19, 2017

