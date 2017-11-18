Man who pointed rifle at Lee’s Summit officer has been arrested

UPDATE: According to the Belton Police Department, Richard Connely has been arrested. See below.

An early morning police chase on Friday ended with officers finding a stash of stolen items stuffed inside a crashed car.

The stockpile included a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper’s bulletproof vest and another Kansas City police officer’s badge.

The stolen items may connect the suspect to even more crimes.

Police said the suspected thief pointed a rifle at officers several times before crashing into a fence in Grandview.

On Friday, he was charged with felony first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action. More charges could be filed.

The slow-speed chase began in Lee’s Summit around 4:30 a.m. on Friday at an apartment complex’s parking lot on O’Brien Road.

Someone called 911 to report a car prowler. When an officer arrived, he found the suspect inside a Ford Focus.

“As the officer walks up and has a brief conversation with that driver, the driver throws it in drive and takes off,” police said.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle but said the suspect, 30-year-old Richard Connely rolled down his window and pointed an “AR rifle” with a scope at the officer.

“The driver was repeatedly pointing a rifle completely out of the vehicle back at officers who are pursuing him,” according to police.

Police said they followed the dangerous driver, who threw the long gun, badge, bulletproof vest and an “unknown white substance” out of the window.

“It is very shocking, something like this,” said neighbor Kristen Brown. “To wake up and find out this all happened.”

After the crash, police searched the vehicle that the suspect crashed into a fence near a Grandview apartment complex.

“The vehicle was so full of stuff,” police said. “Clothing, body armor, a couple other weapons. It appears that the vehicle is basically full of proceeds from car larcenies, stealing.”

Police recovered a shotgun, a bulletproof vest, and a medic bag that had great sentimental value to a trooper who used it to treat injured soldiers while serving in Afghanistan.

The trooper was one of many people recently targeted by vandals who damaged their vehicles with a BB gun. After shooting out the windows, the suspect or suspects stole items from inside.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 bond for Connely.

At midnight on Friday after Thanksgiving, the Belton Police Department posted on Facebook that he had been arrested.

Their post included his picture and the following text:

Knock, knock

Who’s there?

Cass County SWAT!

Cass County SWAT who?

Cass County SWAT, open the door because citizens got fed up and provided awesome tips along with solid police work so you are under arrest…that’s who!

Ladies and Gentlemen, we are pleased to let you know that through solid police work and citizen tips, Cass County SWAT along with Belton Police Department were able to apprehend Mr. Richard Connely on his felony warrants, most notably his warrant for attempting to shoot a Law Enforcement Officer from Lee’s Summit. This is one man that we are happy to see off the streets and it is all due to citizens providing timely and accurate information. This is a prime example of how community oriented policing is supposed to work. When the community and the public work together the results are remarkable and become a team that simply cannot be beat. Huge congrats to the public and all Officer’s involved in apprehending Mr. Connely.

