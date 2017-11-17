Man charged after his 9-month-old child tests positive for meth

A father who confessed to using meth in his home is facing a felony charge after his 9-month-old tested positive for the drug.

He told police he made a big mistake.

Christopher Beauregard could face years in prison after his 9-month-old child tested positive for meth while under his supervision

He has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The drugs were inside the family’s home.

A neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous doesn’t know the family but is not only shocked but saddened by the news.

“Why would that be around your children?” they said.

The police report says Beauregard and his wife took the child to North Kansas City Hospital and doctors transferred the baby to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Charging documents said the child’s lip was blue and she had shortness of breath.

A urine test determined that the child was under the influence of methamphetamines.

Her father told police he was playing video games when he noticed his daughter was turning red and was itchy.

Dr. Steve Lauer with the University of Kansas said an infant with a tiny doze of meth in their system could overdose.

“I couldn’t give you a milligram amount, but it would be very small,” he said. “A onetime exposure shouldn’t cause any specific, long-term problems, but it’s still not a good thing and it could be fatal for children, as well.”

Beauregard told police he blames himself for not paying attention.

Police said Beauregard admitted to smoking meth in his home a couple days prior with two friends while he was watching his children.

At this time, it is not known if the children have been removed from the home.

