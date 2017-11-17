Piper School District students make Christmas cards for dying boy in Maine

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Piper High School after a group of students came together to help a dying boy across the country.

Jacob Thompson is 9 years old and lives in Portland, Maine.

And, Jacob is dying.

He has been diagnosed with a neuroblastoma.

Students at Piper High didn’t want Jacob’s one Christmas wish to go unnoticed: To receive Christmas cards from all around the world for his last Christmas.

“He knows they are coming, because it is his last wish,” said Thomas Comer, a junior. “I thought it would be a nice thing to do for him.”

The robotics team found hundreds of students to help make Jacob’s last wish come true and all of the cards will be a surprise.

Comer said the 9-year-old doesn’t know the cards are coming all the way from Kansas.

From building robots, to building cards, Comer and his team are packing up the cards to send this weekend.

It wasn’t just high school students, either. Several classes from each school in the district made cards for Jacob.

