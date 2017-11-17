Local mother angry after son is held at gunpoint, family car is stolen

A Kansas City mother is furious at the two men who threatened her 16-year-old son with guns and stole her family's car.

She sends her teenage son to Leon's Thriftway grocery store a few times a week for a quick grocery run.

“I never would have thought this would happen,” she said. “Especially in daylight.”

She asked KCTV5 News to protect her identity because of what the two men did to her son on Thursday afternoon after he picked up a roll of paper towels for her.

She took video of the store's surveillance recordings. In them, you can see the men running up to her son and pointing weapons.

As soon as he's halfway in the car, they run into him, hold him at gunpoint, and get him out of the car.

She said one of them also clubbed her son with one of the guns and demanded his cash and car keys.

“I'm very, very angry because of my car, but mostly because you put a gun to my son's head,” she said. “You could have killed him and then what?”

The teenager quietly complied and walked away and, for that, his mother is proud and relieved.

“I'm like, ‘That's okay. That's material. That can come and go, but you can't come and go,’” she said.

She said her son is shaken up, but not seriously injured.

Police are still looking for her 2011 black Lincoln sedan and the men who stole it. Its license plates are “WL6 S8P.”

A 16-year-old was carjacked in East KCMO yesterday afternoon. Coming up at 6, his mother shares her frustration and her relief. pic.twitter.com/ZqDbs3G1p5 — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) November 17, 2017

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.