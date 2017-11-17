Dozens of families adopt children on Friday in Jackson County

On Friday in Jackson County, dozens of families grew a little larger as they adopted children.

The event coincides with National Adoption Day on Saturday.

For Christal and Chadwick Jones, there’s no doubt in their mind that they’ve been called to adopt.

After spending several years as foster parents, they’re able to grow their family once again.

“It's a big deal,” Jones said. “It's not often that foster families get to waive the six months. And, he's our little boy, so we're pretty excited. My big boy is a big brother now.”

Since July 1, 6-year-old Darren has been in their home along with their other adopted 13-year-old son, Kele.

They weren’t the only ones celebrating on Friday.

Missouri’s First Lady Sheena Greitens was one of the many congratulating the 31 new families legally brought together.

It’s a conclusion thousands of children in Missouri are still waiting for.

“Being and having a permanent family, it means a lot to me because you have someone to count on instead of going place to place, unsure of where you're going to end up next time, who really does care about you,” said Jessica Jemison, who adopted on Friday. “It's very important, mostly for these little ones, because this is the foundation. Without a family, you have no foundation”

Jones said that foundation is just a piece of the puzzle, but that permanence is the real take away.

“Just knowing that our home is his final home, it's a big deal,” Jones said. “I made a comment one time that ‘when you're grown up, and you get married and have your own house,’ and he said, ‘But mommy, I thought I could stay with you forever?’ And I said, ‘Baby, you can stay with me forever.’”

