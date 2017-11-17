Your Black Friday cheat sheet: These deals can't be beat

Love it or hate it, Black Friday is arriving earlier than ever. (AP)

But this year, data shows it is expected to be a whole weekend of savings with shoppers searching for deals starting Thanksgiving night all the way through to Cyber Monday.

KCTV5 News went to three of the big Thanksgiving sales hubs to pick out their can't-beat deals. Store managers say this is their 'Super Bowl.'

Best Buy will open at 5 p.m. Thursday with the following finds:

Sharp 50 inch 4K Smart TV $179.99 (retails for $499)

iPad Mini-4 $275 (retails for $399)

Google Home Mini $29 with a $10 gift card (retails for $49)

Kitchen Aid mixer $199 (retails for $499)

Toys R Us will also open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving, and they will stay open around the clock until midnight Saturday.

But, you do need to come early if you want to get your hands on the near-impossible-to-find Fingerling toys that sell for $14.99. They do seem to have a good supply of Hatchimals which are still hanging on in popularity from last year, especially the newer Hatchimal twins.

Walmart is open all day on Thanksgiving, but the true bargains won't be unveiled until 6 p.m. That's when you might find the special edition Golden Lynx Hatchimal for $49.88.

Walmart is also expected to have a re-stock of :

Nintendo Switch console for $299

Hover-1 Freedom hoverboard for $148 (retails for $179)

Select DVDs at $1.96

Now, if all of this madness sounds like too much for you, experts now say you might actually find better prices if you wait until Dec.10-17 when retailers are eager to get rid of inventory.

