Suspect pleads guilty to 1 of 4 charges in She's a Pistol murder case

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Kelli Taylor, News Reporter
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Nicquan Midgyett pleaded guilty to one of four charges for his role in the She’s a Pistol murder case.

He admitted to jumping on a counter and punching Becky Bieker, breaking her nose and causing vision problems.

He accepted a plea deal for an aggravated battery charge for that.

A jury trial is planned for the remaining three charges against him, including first-degree murder.

Midgyett is one of four men charged with assaulting and killing Jon Bieker, the owner of She’s a Pistol.

Two men are already serving life sentences for their role in the shooting death. Another is awaiting a trial date.

Jury selection begins in about three weeks for Midgyett’s trial.

