Shooting suspect flees, leading to chase that ends in crash

A shooting suspect who fled the scene was chased by police and ultimately got into a crash on Friday afternoon.

Officers were on a residence check in the area of 55th and Park around 12:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots.

They then saw the suspect leaving the area in a silver vehicle.

Another officer who was in the area at the time tried to stop the suspect but was unsuccessful.

The police chased the suspect to 59th and Harrison. There, the suspect got into a crash with another vehicle.

The suspect and the other person in that car were taken into custody. EMS took the suspect to the hospital.

The person in the other vehicle was not injured.

Police found a person who had been shot in the 5400 block of Park. They were critically injured and were also taken to the hospital.

