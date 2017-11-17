Upset dog owner questions Independence vet clinic after German Shepherd disappears

Since Truman just had his surgery, Falk says the German Shepherd should be pretty easy to identify, particularly with a scar between his back legs. (Submitted)

It’s a call pet parents never want to get -- that your dog is missing from the vet.

"You would hope that they have precautions in place that they avoid something like this," Jeff Peterson said.

Flyers have been placed around the area some with a picture of Truman, others without. But the big question on his owners' mind is how he even got out.

Peterson took his dog to the Hidden Valley Animal Hospital on Thursday morning. Truman just had his first birthday, so it was time to get neutered. While the surgery went fine, things took a turn the next morning.

"We get a phone call this morning ... your dog is missing. Apparently, when they walked in, the dog was gone and some doors were open. So we don't know what happened," Peterson said.

The animal hospital is just as confused.

Dr. Mel Falk says it seems Truman was able to get out of his run and get several doors open to escape.

"You could see where he had been ... you know jumping, trying to get out. So apparently, he knew that was the lock and was able to get his mouth on there to turn it just right, apparently," he said.

Falk says in his 43 years as a vet, he’s never had anything like this happen.

For Peterson, his only hope is to get his dog back where he belongs -- with his family.

"It's been frustrating because there's not really any answers as to what exactly happened. It just seems he somehow escaped," he said.

Since Truman just had his surgery, Falk says the German Shepherd should be pretty easy to identify, particularly with a scar between his back legs.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.