Despite fluctuations, cost of Thanksgiving dinner to be less than $50

A new survey says your Thanksgiving is not going to cost more than $49 to feed 10 people. That’s the lowest it’s been since 2013, but is that true?

The American Farm Bureau said the price for a 16-pound turkey will run you an average of $22, which is less than it was last year.

At Price Chopper stores in Kansas City, workers have said there’s a reason for it

“We know, a few years ago, people were worried about the supply of turkeys,” said Jessica Bjorgaard. “Well, we don’t have that concern anymore. So, because the supply is better, we’re able to lower the cost.

Other items that have also dropped in price this year are milk, rolls, and pie crusts.

Meanwhile, the cost of stuffing and your dessert essentials like pumpkin pie mix and whipped cream are higher this year.

Experts said this is the second year in a row we’re seeing lower Thanksgiving dinner prices.

Depending on which brands you choose, and whether you go the fresh route or the canned route, the survey is rather accurate.

