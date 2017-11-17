McCaskill donates campaign money she got from Franken PAC

McCaskill has said "the behavior described is completely unacceptable" and called for an investigation. (KCTV5)

Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill says she's giving away $30,000 that fellow Democratic Sen. Al Franken's leadership PAC donated to her campaign.

McCaskill's Friday tweet announcing that she donated the money to Missouri food banks comes after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour and of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept. Franken has apologized.

McCaskill has said "the behavior described is completely unacceptable" and called for an investigation.

A Republican vying for her Senate seat had criticized her for not taking a stronger stance. Attorney General Josh Hawley on Thursday tweeted that McCaskill should join him in asking for Franken to resign and return the money she's received from his leadership PAC, Midwest Values.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.