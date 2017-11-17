McCaskill donates campaign money she got from Franken PAC - KCTV5

McCaskill donates campaign money she got from Franken PAC

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
McCaskill has said "the behavior described is completely unacceptable" and called for an investigation. (KCTV5) McCaskill has said "the behavior described is completely unacceptable" and called for an investigation. (KCTV5)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill says she's giving away $30,000 that fellow Democratic Sen. Al Franken's leadership PAC donated to her campaign.

McCaskill's Friday tweet announcing that she donated the money to Missouri food banks comes after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour and of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept. Franken has apologized.

McCaskill has said "the behavior described is completely unacceptable" and called for an investigation.

A Republican vying for her Senate seat had criticized her for not taking a stronger stance. Attorney General Josh Hawley on Thursday tweeted that McCaskill should join him in asking for Franken to resign and return the money she's received from his leadership PAC, Midwest Values.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.