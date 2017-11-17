Chiefs announce potential playoff ticket sales dates

Tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card or AFC Divisional home game will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. (File photo.)

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that, based on the team’s current record and standing within the AFC, tickets for a potential postseason home game at Arrowhead Stadium will go on sale Wednesday.

Tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card or AFC Divisional home game will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Postseason tickets will be available for purchase online or through the Chiefs Mobile app.

All tickets reflect AFC Divisional pricing. If an AFC Wild Card game is hosted instead of a Divisional game, the difference in ticket price will be refunded back to the method of payment. If no game is played at Arrowhead, fans will be refunded the full amount back to the method of payment.

Jackson County, MO, taxpayers will have a priority presale to purchase tickets to postseason games beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.

Jackson County taxpayers must purchase presale tickets in person at the Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office, located on the northwest side of the stadium between the Founder’s Plaza and the Hy-Vee Gate, during normal business hours. Taxpayers purchasing tickets must have one form of identification which includes a photo of the person purchasing the tickets and a paid personal 2016 Jackson County property tax receipt. Spouses residing at the same address will be allowed to purchase tickets, even if the property tax receipt is in the other spouse’s name. No phone orders will be accepted for this special presale event.

All Chiefs Season Ticket Members were given an opportunity to opt-in to their playoff tickets prior to Friday.

Season Ticket Members will also have a special presale opportunity to purchase additional single-game tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.

Fans who are Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members will also have a presale opportunity beginning at noon Monday to purchase single-game postseason tickets.

Fans who want to participate in the CKR presale can sign up for the program for free by visiting www.chiefskingdomrewards.com or by downloading the Chiefs Mobile app.

Tickets for an AFC Championship Game will only go on-sale to the public once the game is confirmed.

The National Football League AFC postseason game schedule runs from Jan. 6 to Jan 21.

Wild Card matchups will be played on Saturday, Jan. 6 or Sunday, Jan. 7.

Divisional games will be played on Saturday, Jan 13. or Sunday, Jan 14.

The AFC Championship Game will be played Sunday, Jan. 21.

