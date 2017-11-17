Gardner man charged with 3 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

Andrew Stillie, 29, is charged with three felony counts sexual exploitation of a child and with possession of child pornography. (Johnson County)

A Gardner, KS, man has been charged and arrested by Overland Park police for sexual crimes involving children.

Andrew Stillie, 29, is charged with three felony counts sexual exploitation of a child and with possession of child pornography.

Stillie was taken into custody after a warrant for his arrest was issued on Thursday evening.

Court records show that the crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2015, and April 19, 2017. The records indicate that the charges stem from Stillie's possession of child pornography.

