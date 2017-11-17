Gardner man charged with 3 counts of sexual exploitation of a ch - KCTV5

Gardner man charged with 3 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Andrew Stillie, 29, is charged with three felony counts sexual exploitation of a child and with possession of child pornography. (Johnson County) Andrew Stillie, 29, is charged with three felony counts sexual exploitation of a child and with possession of child pornography. (Johnson County)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A Gardner, KS, man has been charged and arrested by Overland Park police for sexual crimes involving children.

Andrew Stillie, 29, is charged with three felony counts sexual exploitation of a child and with possession of child pornography.

Stillie was taken into custody after a warrant for his arrest was issued on Thursday evening.

Court records show that the crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2015, and April 19, 2017. The records indicate that the charges stem from Stillie's possession of child pornography.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.