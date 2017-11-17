Basehor man seriously hurt in rollover wreck on I-435 in Lenexa - KCTV5

Basehor man seriously hurt in rollover wreck on I-435 in Lenexa

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -

A rollover wreck backed up traffic on I-4-35 in Lenexa during morning rush hour Friday.

The crash happened about 8:10 a.m. near the 87th Street exit.

Officers say a 58-year-old Basehor man was driving a dump truck when he lost control, crossed the median and came to a rest on the opposite side of the interstate.

Police say the driver was not wearing his seatbelt. He was ejected during the wreck and hospitalized with serious injuries.

A rollover accident threw one person from a dump truck and shut down multiple lanes of Interstate 435 on Friday.

