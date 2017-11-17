Authorities in Grandview chase 2 suspected of assaulting law enforcement officer

Officers say they were called at about 4:30 a.m. to an apartment complex on NW O'Brien Road in Lee's Summit about a suspect who was stealing from cars. (KCTV5)

Lee's Summit and Grandview police officers are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for an aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

Officers say they were called at about 4:30 a.m. to an apartment complex on NW O'Brien Road in Lee's Summit about a suspect who was stealing from cars.

When officers arrived they stopped a silver 2005 Ford Focus that was leaving the area. The driver of the vehicle briefly spoke with an officer before fleeing from the area.

While following the vehicle, the officer says the driver pointed a rifle out the driver's side window and in the direction of the police vehicle.

Police say the driver continued to point the gun at officers and to throw items from the vehicle throughout the chase.

The chase ended in Grandview when the suspect crashed the vehicle in the 15000 block of Fuller Avenue and ran away on foot.

One suspect has been arrested. The other is still on the run.

Police believe the suspect is armed and found bomb-making materials, a rifle, ammunition and a police vest, stolen from other cars, in the area of the abandoned vehicle.

Officers searched the area by setting up a perimeter and using police K-9s.

School officials in the area have notified. Parents say high school buses will not pick up in the area on Friday and have been rerouted.

Kristen Brown was busy calling schools Friday morning to see if she needed to drive her three kids in after the buses were suspended.

“It did concern me this morning just because we didn’t know what was going on and woke up to the news like right outside our house,” Brown said. “I think they will probably be safer at school.”

Busses were able to return to their regular routes after an initial search by police.

In a second incident, Missouri State Highway Patrol officers took two suspects into custody after a chase. Police are now trying to see if there is any connection to the ongoing chase in Grandview.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4900.

