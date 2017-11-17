Woman arrested after trying to scam Zona Rosa store out of iPhone 8

Once inside, the woman provided a social security number and pretended to be that person in order to make the purchase, sources say. (KCTV5)

A woman has been arrested after trying to scam an AT&T store in Zona Rosa out of an iPhone 8 and other merchandise on Thursday.

Sources close to the investigation say a man and a woman walked into the store, located at 8454 NW Prairie View Road, on Thursday night to purchase an iPhone 8 along with accessories. However, it was all going on someone else’s tab.

Once inside, the woman provided a social security number and pretended to be that person in order to make the purchase, sources say.

Thursday was not the first attempt at the scam.

AT&T sent out a corporate bulletin with the man and woman’s pictures on it as a warning, because they had tried the same thing at multiple other stores.

The pair targeted a total of three AT&T stores on Thursday night. Outside of the one at Zona Rosa, the stores at 4281 Sterling Ave. in KC and 19210 E. 39th St. S. in Independence were targets.

Workers inside the store recognized the man and woman from the corporate bulletin and called the police.

Police arrested the woman, but the man was let go because he didn’t personally sign any paperwork.

Police do not know how the pair got their hands on the person's social security number.

According to technology expert Burton Kelso, your information could be out there on the internet.

“The challenge is that we’ve had all of these data breaches in recent months," he said. "We’ve had the Equifax data breach that has released a lot of personal information." He said, "All it takes is just a Google search and people can find personal information about you.”

Kelso said one way you can prevent yourself from being a victim is by keeping track of your accounts.

“The first thing you need to do is check your cell phone statement to make sure there are no unauthorized purchases on your account," he said.

He also said you need to be aware of phishing emails, which are malicious attempts to obtain sensitive information and are disguised as coming from a trustworthy source.

“So, if you get an email from your cell phone provider saying that there’s a problem with your account, just ignore the email," he said. "Go into the store or call the store to find out if there’s a problem with your account.”

He said overall awareness is most important “because scammers are looking for every opportunity they can to make money.”

Sources say the scammers are making their way west from New York City.

