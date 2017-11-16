Custer scores 20 as Loyola-Chicago beats UMKC 66-56

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Clayton Custer finished 7-of-11 shooting and scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half, Aundre Jackson made 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 18 points and Loyola-Chicago beat Missouri-Kansas City 66-56 on Thursday night.

Marques Townes had 12 points and nine rebounds for Loyola (3-0).

Custer scored Loyola's first 11 points in a 17-3 run that gave the Ramblers a 58-46 lead when Custer hit two free throws with 5:06 to play. Xavier Bishop made two foul shots to pull UMKC (1-3) within seven with 2:57 remaining, but Custer hit two free throws and then made a layup to push the lead to 63-52 with 1:24 left.

Broderick Robinson scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds for UMKC.

The Kangaroos led 26-20 at halftime, but Loyola shot 60 percent (14 of 23) from the field in the second half.

