Custer scores 20 as Loyola-Chicago beats UMKC 66-56 - KCTV5

Custer scores 20 as Loyola-Chicago beats UMKC 66-56

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Clayton Custer finished 7-of-11 shooting and scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half, Aundre Jackson made 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 18 points and Loyola-Chicago beat Missouri-Kansas City 66-56 on Thursday night.

Marques Townes had 12 points and nine rebounds for Loyola (3-0).

Custer scored Loyola's first 11 points in a 17-3 run that gave the Ramblers a 58-46 lead when Custer hit two free throws with 5:06 to play. Xavier Bishop made two foul shots to pull UMKC (1-3) within seven with 2:57 remaining, but Custer hit two free throws and then made a layup to push the lead to 63-52 with 1:24 left.

Broderick Robinson scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds for UMKC.

The Kangaroos led 26-20 at halftime, but Loyola shot 60 percent (14 of 23) from the field in the second half.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.