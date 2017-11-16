Body discovered near dumpster in Independence on South Lynn Cour - KCTV5

Body discovered near dumpster in Independence on South Lynn Court Drive

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Investigators are trying to solve a deadly mystery in Independence. 

A body was found Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. near a dumpster. 

The body was found along South Lynn Court Drive near East 41st Terrace. 

Police have not shared many details about the victim or how the individual died.  

