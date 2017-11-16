On the moooooove: Loose cows found in Johnson County - KCTV5

On the moooooove: Loose cows found in Johnson County

A Johnson County resident saw something highly unusual in a swimming pool on Thursday afternoon. 

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, a cow was discovered in as swimming pool in the area of 205th Street and Moonlight Road. 

A second cow was discovered in the area as well. 

The sheriff's office says the cows are both young, have black colored heifers with yellow ear tags and both have purple fly tags on both ears. 

If you have information or if the cows belong to you, contact the Johnson County Sheriff's non-emergency number at 913-782-0720. 

