Man ‘in the right place at the right time’ saves victim of stabbing at 9th, Prospect

A business owner believes he was put in the right place at the right time to save a man who was stabbed repeatedly.

After a customer canceled on him, he dropped off his tow truck.

That's when he saw the victim bleeding on the ground, in desperate need of help.

When Hector Solorio pulled in here near 9th and Prospect, he unknowingly interrupted an attack and the suspect took off.

Then Solorio saw the victim desperately needed help.

Video surveillance captured the brutal attack.

Police said it showed Sonny Scott stabbing another man for more than seven minutes.

Police said Scott, who is homeless, was seen on camera digging into the victim's pockets and taking his wallet.

When Solorio saw the victim covered in blood, he called 911 and prayed. "Please, God, save his life,” he said.

“I'm lucky he is okay and he did not die,” Solorio said.

Investigators said the stabbing caused a life-threatening brain bleed.

Solorio does not know the victim, but can't stop thinking about him. "I feel something in my heart,” he said.

He hopes others will put their fear aside to help someone in need.

“You can help,” he said. “You can help. I can help. I want to help.”

“Love your life,” he added. “We don't know when is the last day in our life. If you see somebody hurt, don't be afraid to help.

Police said that when they arrested Scott, they found him inside a nearby vacant building with a large amount of blood on his clothing.

At the scene, they found a screwdriver with apparent blood on it.

Scott is charged with felony assault, robbery, and armed criminal action.

