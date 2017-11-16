Alex Smith, Derrick Johnson to flip Plaza lights on Thanksgiving

The Country Club Plaza will have two Chiefs players flip the switch for the 88th annual KCP&L Plaza Light Ceremony.

Quarterback Alex Smith and linebacker Derrick Johnson of the AFC West leading Kansas City Chiefs will flip the lights on Thanksgiving.

“The KCP&L Plaza Lighting Ceremony is one of Kansas City’s finest traditions,” said Meredith Keeler, general manager of the Country Club Plaza. “We take great pride in hosting such a beloved event and being a place where so many friends and families come to gather each year.”

The switch will be flipped at 6:54 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

