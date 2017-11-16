Amidst rumors, fans worry about future of FC Kansas City

There are strong indications tonight that Kansas City's women's soccer team is folding.

There's no official announcement yet from FC Kansas City, but today the league announced there will be a new team in Salt Lake City.

The organization has been tight-lipped, but fans are sharing concerns on social media along with the hashtag “SaveFCKC.”

The two-time champions may be relocated this offseason.

Salt Lake City announced that they’re starting a team, but the National Women’s Soccer League said they’re going to keep the same number of teams as last year. That could mean FC Kansas City will cease to exist.

Fans are disappointed, but certainly not shocked. At one time, the team was rumored to be moving to Minnesota.

A new owner acquired the team in January and, today, a couple corporate sponsors said they have not heard from team officials about the team skipping town.

On the team’s website, you can still purchase season tickets. Team officials have confirmed this information.

We reached out to the owner and soccer league, but are still waiting to hear back.

