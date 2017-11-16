KTA removes toll barrier west of Bonner Springs on I-70

Just west of Bonner Springs, the Kansas Turnpike Authority is finishing up a project to remove the toll barrier from the roadway and allow open road tolling.

It’s a $13.4 million project that allows drivers with K-Tags to cruise through toll areas on I-70 at highway speeds without stopping.

Drivers will still have the option to get tickets and pay cash if they prefer.

The CEO of the KTA said this is a way to modernize the highway and promotes safety.

“We’ve had accidents throughout the turnpike over the years,” said CEO Steve Hewitt. “This allows people to move without having obstacles in their way. They can maintain their speed, move on without forcing a slowdown, accidents at the booths. It protects our employees, protects travelers, the public. It’s good for our staff and also very convenient.”

This is the first of three locations and should be complete sometime in December.

The KTA plans to open another terminal in East Topeka next year and a southern terminal at the Oklahoma border in 2019.

Drivers are hopeful that the new technology will prove to be safer, but also maintain some skepticism.

Driver Wesley Hagan said, “There’s still going to be people slowing down. You’re not going to see what you’re pulling up on. . . . I guess time will tell, won’t it?”

KTA said 60 percent of drivers use the K-Tag versus paying with cash, and that option is cheaper for passenger vehicles.

