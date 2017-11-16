Fire affects Grandview facility for seniors, people with special needs

People inside a Grandview adult daycare had to scramble to safety after their building caught fire on Thursday afternoon.

The good news is that no one was hurt at the business, which is on Blue Ridge Extension.

Firefighters said it all started around 2 p.m. in a front wall and then spread up to the attic.

While there isn’t a massive amount of fire damage inside the main areas of the building, there is smoke and water damage that will keep it closed until repairs can be made.

Lola Parker has only been coming to Passions Center for Seniors and Special Needs Adults for a couple months. On Thursday afternoon, she was faced with something she could never have expected.

“As I came up, I smelled smoke,” she recalled. “When I smelled the smoke, I opened the front door and then I saw the smoke and I backed out, out of the front door and looked up at that wall, and that wall was smoking and then flames began to shoot out of it.”

Fire crews said the fire started in a wall by the front door.

“You'll have a wire short out or a switch short out and it goes undetected because it's inside the wall,” said Chief Ron Graham with the Grandview Fire Department. “So, it just starts burning and until it actually breaks out into the open where you can either smell it or see it, then you get a pretty good head start on the fire department and that’s what happened here.”

Employees said they’re just glad everyone – six seniors and two employees -- could get out.

“Everything just went the right way,” said employee Benetta Green. “Everybody was blessed to get out safe and sound.”

Green said the people that own the facility have another one in the area and that the people inside the facility affected by the fire should be able to go to the other one, for the time being.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.