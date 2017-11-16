Area of Trolley Trail closed off for years expected to reopen after extensive repairs

If you’ve used the Trolley Trail, you’ve probably noticed an area that’s been closed off for years now.

The section of the Trolley Trail on 85th Street between Troost and Woodland has been closed due to what engineers thought was a sinkhole. However, under the surface, they found something much different.

The trail first closed when a dog fell into a hole.

“So we came out to look at it,” said Richard Jarrold with RideKC. “It was a deep collapse, about 16 feet down. We closed the trail temporarily at that point in the fall of 2010.”

Work was done and the trail reopened in the spring of 2011, but the old problem resurfaced.

“We originally thought it was caused by water washing out areas under the trail,” said Jarrold. “What we find out is there's an old limestone mine over a large stretch of this trail over in this part of the community.”

Maps from 1934 show the extensive limestone mines.

The mine’s roof had begun to collapse.

“The hole on the surface was really only 5 feet in diameter, but as you get down into it from the surface, it widened out immensely,” said Jarrold. “Because it was a mine, there really were no limits to it.”

Now, after extensive work over the years, things are almost finished.

“ATA is going to come back in,” Jarrold said, “because this part of the trail has not been open for more than 5 years. We need to clean up.”

The trail is expected to reopen in the next two to three weeks.

