Water main break causes courthouse in Independence to shut down for the day

Water damage from a water main break was enough for the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse to shut down Thursday, giving employees an unexpected day off.

Employees were sent home at 11 a.m. when water was found in the courthouse's electrical room.

On Thursday evening, KCTV5 News was told that the leak has been isolated. The courthouse at 308 W. Kansas Avenue will be open on Friday during normal hours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

A handmade sign on the front of the courthouse said it all: “Building Closed until further Notice."

Although people couldn’t get inside for business, not everything stopped.

The foreclosure action was going on even as crews started showing up, and it wasn’t a small response group either.

“Independence Fire Department, Independence Water Department was here, and the Independence Power Department,” said Marshanna Hester with Jackson County’s communications department. “All those agencies responded. And, at this moment, their assessing to determine the best way forward.”

All day, people showed up for their appearances.

For Gregory Howard, it wasn’t his first trip there and he was upset about the closure.

“Every week,” he said. “Came back here last week and reschedule for today, and I got to reschedule again.”

Originally, Howard was told to come back in February. However, there was some good news, he was able to set an appointment for early December.

It's been determined that the water main break was outside the building. Work is still going on to repair it at the time of publication.

