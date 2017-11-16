Key Royals free agents reject qualifying offers - KCTV5

Key Royals free agents reject qualifying offers

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

As expected, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain have rejected their qualifying offers from the Kansas City Royals.

The three Royals were among nine free agents who received $17.4 million qualifying offers from their teams.

They had until Nov. 16 to accept. 

