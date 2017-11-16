KU's Self: No update on Billy Preston situation

Kansas Jayhawks basketball head coach Bill Self said there's no new update on the situation involving freshman Billy Preston.

Self held a press conference Thursday as the team prepares to host South Dakota State on Friday.

"I just met with the administration," Self said Thursday. "There’s not a ribbon or bow to put on it yet, but I’m not sure everyone is on the same timeline that we would like it to be on. I anticipate it being sooner rather than later, but it’s not yet."

Preston was held out before Tuesday's game against Kentucky after it was announced he was involved in a car wreck.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Self said the "administration determined that we needed a clearer financial picture specific to the vehicle."

Preston is still eligible and Self says he can still practice, but they are holding him out of competition until they get to the bottom of the situation.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.