After House OKs GOP tax bill, local legislators react

Local legislators are reacting after the House of Representatives passed the GOP tax bill on Thursday.

Representative Kevin Yoder (Kansas):

“Today, Congress is putting people ahead of politics. We’re passing historic, sweeping reforms that will fix the broken tax code in America for the first time in 30 years. The typical family of four making the median household income of $59,000 – the middle class – will see a tax cut of nearly $1,200 under these reforms. On top of that, America will see real economic recovery we’ve been missing for the last ten years. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will boost wages, according to non-partisan estimates, by nearly four and a half percent. As President John F. Kennedy used to say, ‘the rising tide lifts all boats.’ More money in your pocket, higher wages on your paycheck – it’s a win for middle class, hardworking families all around. Importantly, the bill specifically targets help for families with children with the increased Child Tax Credit, creation of the Family Credit, and preservation of the Adoption Tax Credit. Through the process, I worked hard to preserve the child care tax credits and flex spending accounts for working moms and dads. With these reforms, Americans across the country living paycheck to paycheck get relief from their tremendous tax burden. Those suffering from economic anxiety no longer need to navigate complex loopholes to figure out how the government wants to reward their behavior. They’ll have the freedom to choose how to spend their own money. And the lower you get down the economic ladder, the bigger the benefits of this bill get. The Joint Committee on Taxation shows that the biggest percent reduction in taxes paid goes to Americans making between $20,000 and $30,000. The time for action is now. Like President Reagan once said, ‘there are no limits to growth and human progress when men and women are free to follow their dreams.’ Today, I’m proud to cast a vote for that freedom, and to deliver on a promise to provide tax relief the American people deserve.”

The #GOPTaxBill is a horrible bill, raising taxes on the #MiddleClass over the next decade while giving tax cuts to the rich. Call your Senator and urge a NO vote! #GOPTaxScam #BillionairesFirst https://t.co/z7BmyCfyiZ — Emanuel Cleaver, II (@Vote4Cleaver) November 16, 2017

Representative Lynn Jenkins (Kansas):

“After several years of working on tax reform, I am pleased to see the House has passed legislation that will permanently lower rates for hard-working individuals, families and businesses, along with preserving and expanding many popular tax provisions that will help folks keep more of their hard-earned money. We are one step closer to rewriting our broken tax code, one that will be fairer and simpler for all. Now, the Senate is beginning work on their tax reform legislation and I will continue to monitor it as it makes its way through the legislative process. Tax reform has a long way to go before coming law, so I encourage Kansans to read both pieces of legislation and contact my office with any thoughts – I always appreciate it.”

Representative Sam Graves (Missouri):

“The last time Americans experience major tax reform was in 1986, under President Reagan. Over the last few decades, our broken tax code has failed Americans. Today, with this passage, we are one step closer to delivering on our promise to bring more jobs, fairer taxes, and bigger paychecks to middle-class Americans. I am encouraged by this tax legislation. At its core, we are ensuring that North Missourians keep more of their hard-earned money. I look forward to bringing much-needed relief to families across the country and building a stronger America."

Representative Vicky Hartzler (Missouri):