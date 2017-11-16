Report: Kansas State's Snyder pushed back on 'verbal agreement' between Leavitt, school

Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt and Kansas State had a "verbal agreement" for Leavitt to become the team's head coach, former ESPN reporter Brett McMurphy wrote on Thursday.

McMurphy's report also states that current head coach Bill Snyder "pushed back on Leavitt" and the coach "nixed" the deal.

According to the report, Leavitt would have joined Snyder's staff and then replaced the head coach after the 2017 season. The report states Snyder pushed back because he wishes to see his son, Sean Snyder, succeed him.

At the time the reported verbal agreement was made, Leavitt was an assistant with the Colorado Buffaloes program.

Kansas State University has not responded to the report.

