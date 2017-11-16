Report: Kansas State's Snyder pushed back on 'verbal agreement' between Leavitt, school

KCTV5 News continues to investigate old allegations of corruption inside the Kansas City, KS Police Department. We’ve discovered the problems are generally resolved with your tax dollars and there is little accountability for the people involved.More >
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.More >
The mother of three runaway Tonganoxie girls who were found with a 48-year-old stranger, after over a month of searching, now faces criminal charges.More >
A homeless man posed for photos with his dead wife, along with their newborn and toddler, before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room, according to court records.More >
Officers say they were called at about 4:30 a.m. to an apartment complex on NW O'Brien Road in Lee's Summit about a suspect who was stealing from cars.More >
The driver of a pickup displaying an expletive-filled message to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the Houston area was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant.More >
A woman has been arrested after trying to scam an AT&T store in Zona Rosa out of an iPhone 8 and other merchandise on Thursday.More >
A heartwarming moment between a Walmart cashier and a customer shows a little patience and understanding can make all the difference.More >
Family members say their loved one is the person who police found dead inside a U-Haul storage unit in Lenexa.More >
