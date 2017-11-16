Kansas State, Mizzou to renew football rivalry in 2022, 2023

A long-time rivalry will be renewed.

The Missouri Tigers and Kansas State Wildcats football teams will play each other in football in 2022 and 2023.

The two teams will play in Manhattan, KS on Sept. 10, 2022. The return game will happen in Columbia, MO. on Sept. 16, 2023.

The Tigers lead the all-time series with Kansas State, 60-32-5.

The teams last played each other in 2011. Kansas State won that game 24-17.

“We are pleased to announce a home-and-home with a very quality opponent in Missouri,” said Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor. “The combination of needing a Power Five opponent on the schedule each year and being able to work with a regional institution that we have such a strong football history with, made perfect sense for K-State. I know our fans will be excited to play the Tigers again, and we look forward to two outstanding games in 2022 and 2023.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.