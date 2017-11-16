Center gives free glasses to group of refugees

KCTV5 News continues to investigate old allegations of corruption inside the Kansas City, KS Police Department. We’ve discovered the problems are generally resolved with your tax dollars and there is little accountability for the people involved.More >
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.More >
A rollover wreck backed up traffic on I-4-35 in Lenexa during morning rush hour Friday.More >
Authorities say a Florida man left a 3-month-old baby and a 3-year-old child in the backseat of a car while he was inside a strip club.More >
A homeless man posed for photos with his dead wife, along with their newborn and toddler, before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room, according to court records.More >
The mother of three runaway Tonganoxie girls who were found with a 48-year-old stranger, after over a month of searching, now faces criminal charges.More >
Officers say they were called at about 4:30 a.m. to an apartment complex on NW O'Brien Road in Lee's Summit about a suspect who was stealing from cars.More >
The driver of a pickup displaying an expletive-filled message to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the Houston area was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant.More >
It can be a bit startling, to get an incoming call from your own number and see your own photo staring back at you. But if you get a call like this, the safest thing to do is not pick up.More >
