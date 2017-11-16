Councilman introduces legislation to revive KC's east side

Councilman Scott Taylor introduced legislation on Thursday aimed at reviving the east side of the city.

He said there are some small projects currently happening in the area but that more needs to be done.

“The idea of this is to speed up the pace of redevelopment,” he said. “We’ve got some good things happening, but we need more to happen more quickly to create that connectivity on the east side.”

Taylor held a press conference to discuss plans to revive the east side.

He said the time is right, the economy is strong, and that there are resources available to do it.

The councilman said all parts of the city need to succeed to continue the momentum already built.

Taylor’s ordinance includes plans to create and attract jobs, job training, affordable housing, and fund neighborhood home repair.

Taylor said he plans to meet with councilmembers, community leaders, and residents to get their input on the ordinance.

“My hope today, standing in front of you, is that this will start the discussion about revitalizing the east side and putting something together that we can all support as a city, as we have on some of these other initiatives.”

Taylor said he’ll introduce the ordinance to the council in two weeks, but it’s not likely to see any action on it early next year.

Happening Now: Councilman Scott Taylor laying out a plan to ‘Revive the East Side’ details later on @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/tRwdw5Lkee — Kelli Taylor (@kellikctv5) November 16, 2017

