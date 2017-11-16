Homeless man charged in Tuesday’s stabbing near 9th, Prospect

A homeless Kansas City man has been charged in Tuesday’s stabbing near 9th and Prospect in KC.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, 40-year-old Sonny R. Scott faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, police went to the area of 9th and Prospect on a reported stabbing.

Emergency responders told police that the victim had life-threatening injuries.

Video footage of the incident from a business showed a suspect, later identified by witnesses, repeatedly stabbing the victim for several minutes and taking his billfold before running away on foot.

Scott was later apprehended in an empty building on Truman Road. He had blood on his clothing.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.

