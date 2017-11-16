Lenexa seeks input in attempt to improve Quivira corridor

The City of Lenexa wants to hear from people who live and work along Quivira Road about how to improve the busy road. (KCTV5)

The City of Lenexa wants to hear from people who live and work along Quivira Road about how to improve the busy road.

One thing business owners say they would like to see is better signs as many are not lit and cannot be seen at night. Many are also asking for more total signs.

“Ideally, we would see some sort of signage, like share road signs and possibly a bike lane,” said Marco DeAngelis, of Velo+ Bicycles.

As an avid cyclist, DeAngelis says the way Quivira Road is right now is too dangerous for most people to bike there.

“That’s the big part of it. Cell phones have changed things, people are buried in their phones when they are driving,” DeAngelis said. “I tend to not ride on the road a whole lot anymore.”

The city is focusing on the stretch of road between 79th and 99th Streets, just past Oak Park Mall.

City officials like Magi Tilton want to get the discussions going so the city knows how to spend the $150,000 already set aside for the project.

“Cycling is something that we are seeing more interest in. So how do we accommodate that,” Tilton asked.

Tilton says the city has already seen some redevelopment on the southern end near 95th Street and Quivira Road and want to build on that.

“I think it’s more some areas that aren’t being utilized to their full potential,” Tilton said.

Other ideas considered by the city are better SIDEWALKS AND working to improve traffic flow. Officials will also be looking at making safe connections to local schools and improving American Disabilities Act accommodations for people who take the bus.

The city says a large portion of the area is privately owned and many of the recommendations will fall on the property owners to consider. But businesses in the area say change is needed.

“It is something that needs to change locally so that we can be safer on the roads,” DeAngelis said.

A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Lenexa City Hall building. A second meeting is scheduled for January.

Officials want construction on the project to start quickly as they hope to be finished by the summer of 2018.

