Mother faces multiple charges in case of runaway Tonganoxie girls

The mother of three runaway Tonganoxie girls who were found with a 48-year-old stranger, after over a month of searching, now faces criminal charges.

Sandra Miller was charged Thursday by a judge in Wyandotte County with three counts of sheltering and, or, concealing a runaway and three counts of aggravated endangering of a child.

The three girls, ages 12, 14 and 15, were living in the same foster home until they left on Aug. 26 and never came back.

Police later found the girls with Rigoberto Reyes Rangel, also known as Rico Rangel, on Oct. 16.

Officers say the girls lied to Rangel and told him they were being abused at their foster home. Rangel told officers he was only trying to help the girls escape what he thought was an abusive environment.

Police say there are no signs that Rico abused or hurt the girls.

Rangel was the ex-boyfriend of Miller.

