Kansas City Public Schools doesn't make full accreditation

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

The Kansas City Public Schools will not receive full accreditation after failing to meet the necessary targets on annual performance tests.

The district hit the full accreditation mark last year for the first time in 30 years but needed to score at that level for two consecutive years before state education officials give it full accreditation.

The Kansas City Star reports results released Wednesday show the district's score dropped 6.1 percentage points from the previous year. A district must score at about 70 percent of a maximum of 140 points to be fully accredited.

Last year, the district hit the 70 percent mark, but reached an overall score of 63.9 percent this year.

State education officials said no traditional districts in Missouri scored in the unaccredited range this year.

